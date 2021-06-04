Argentine Super League: Carlos Tevez makes his departure from Boca Juniors official

Carlos Tevez, the historic Argentine striker, announced this Friday, May 4, his departure from Boca Juniors officially, ending his contract with the team in advance Xeneize.

At a press conference, “Carlitos ”Tévez He declared that he is not in a good physical or psychological state, since the pandemic and the death of his father have affected him considerably. In addition, he assured that Boca Juniors he needs his players to give themselves 120% and he cannot fail the institution, so he preferred to step aside feeling that he could not fulfill this.

“I thought this moment was never going to come. I want to tell the fans that I will continue to be, not as a player, but I will be the Carlitos of the people, I have nothing more to give “

The “Apache” Tevez also left his future up in the air, because in the face of questions about what sounded like a retirement from soccer, he declared that at the moment he only thinks about being with his family.

“Now I only think about being a son. I have not been with my old woman (her mother) since my father passed away. Right now I just want to be a son, a father, a brother “

“I don’t know what will happen to my career. At this moment I can tell you that yes (I am retiring) and after three months the desire to play returns ”.

