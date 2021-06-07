Argentine stocks rally outperforms rivals: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Argentine stocks are in full swing, and the Merval has risen more than 35% in dollar terms since the end of April, nearly double the gains recorded by its closest global competitor, Brazil’s Bovespa. and the BSE of Hungary. Topping the leaderboard is rare for a country struggling with inflation, debt payments, and capital controls. But the inflow of money from raw material exports and a possible agreement with the country’s creditors have helped catalyze the change of course, said Ezequiel Fernández, an analyst at Balanz Capital Valores in Buenos Aires.

