Three weeks after the government released its proposed debt restructuring, all indications suggest that the parties still remain distant. However, the expectation reigning these days is that the Executive would extend the deadline that it had initially imposed, and would continue negotiating with creditors for another two weeks.

The possibility that Argentina improves the conditions of its offer or that at least the negotiations continue with creditors fueled a slight but consistent improvement in bond prices for most of the week. AND this Friday the local sovereign securities returned to show the same behavior.

Dollar bonds issued under foreign law grew up to 1.3%, after climbing yesterday to 3.4%. Those who operate under local law, led by Bonar 2024 (AY24D), which exhibited an improvement of 1.2%.

The improvements caused a new and minimal decrease in country risk, which lost 2 units to position itself in 3322 basis points.

Slight increases in local foreign law bonds. Source: Bloomberg

Also most improvements were observed this Friday in the variable income segment. The shares of Argentine companies were growing again this Friday, both in New York and in Buenos Aires.

On Wall Street, ADRs stores grew almost 5% on average and up to 8.6%, led by the roles of Corporación América and followed by those of the financial and energy sector.

The Argentine actions returned to show a positive behavior in New York. Source: Rava

The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, meanwhile, operated with improvements in the face of selective position taking. The leading index S&P Merval up 2.5%, to 36,746 units, led by improvements in good liquidity companies in the financial and energy segments.

“The enormous external and domestic uncertainty create a favorable context for maintaining defensive investment strategies,” the SBS Group said in a report.

