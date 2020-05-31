The stands of the Argentine stadiums, used to receiving thousands of fans in love with their clubs but also violent groups known as & # 039; barra bravas & # 039;, have been empty since mid-March due to the suspension of tournaments due to the coronavirus .

The sociologist and researcher Diego Murzi, vice president of the NGO Let’s Save Soccer (which fights against violence in this sport), and Florencia Duarte, member of the Coordinator of Fans (which groups supporters of various clubs), analyzed in dialogue with Efe the consequences that the fact that fans and bars are months off the fields can have on local football.

Although there is no stipulated date for the return of the activity, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced that the return will be, at first, without spectators.

“The bars, as economic actors in football, are complicated like other economic actors: like the club, the players or the sponsors. Nobody wins,” said Murzi.

The vice president of Salvemos al Fútbol remarked that “the bars are not only financed by the party” and that it should be analyzed what relationship they have with the managers of the clubs.

“Many of the bars carry out informal economic activities, such as the sale of clothing, and the informal economy died (due to the mandatory quarantine in force in Argentina since March 20). All died. There are no people selling on the street. Yes you think of the bar as mostly people from the popular sectors, the informal popular sectors were killed by all this, “he said.

Most likely, after several games without spectators, a small number of fans will be allowed to enter.

For Murzi, a football with fewer spectators is, “at a certain point”, a football with “less conflict”.

“Obviously, it will collaborate to have stadiums that are easier to control, but also in Argentina, on the rise (lower divisions) there are parties of 5,000 or 6,000 people who are a quilombo (chaos). Not necessarily the more people the more quilombo,” he added. .

The sociologist does not believe that in Argentina there is a “great demand” or a “giant stir” for the return of football.

Murzi quoted Jorge Valdano, who argued that soccer is the most important of the least important things, and said that the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic left sport “in the background.”

“Mind you, if the League returns tomorrow, people will be watching it. I’m not saying that nobody cares more about soccer, but before that there are a thousand things, like going to play ball, seeing your friends, your family or work (work), “he said.

For Murzi, the Argentines “came out of the rabid news” of soccer and returned to watch old games.

“It is like the future was canceled and we returned to the past,” said the sociologist, who also highlighted the important social role that clubs played during the pandemic.

Florencia Duarte, a member of the Coordinator of Fans, told Efe that “most” of the clubs made themselves available to the Government to function as hospital care centers and that many others, with the help of fans, organized popular pots, ” not only for the members who did not have to eat but for the entire neighborhood. ”

Outside of the stadiums for an indefinite period, “many colleagues” of Duarte “demonstrate their love for the club by helping from another place”, such as, for example, organizing popular cooking pots.

The Coordinator of Fans was born in 2016 and its main objective is that the clubs continue to be non-profit civil associations and that they do not become sports corporations.

“We all know who the bars are, but from the Coordinadora we cannot fight against that,” Duarte said when asked about violent groups.

“The vast majority of people who go to the field are families, friends, we do not seek to go and confront anyone inside the stadium. We all know who are inside and outside the clubs. The political representatives are who they have to be dealt with, “he said.

The Coordinator of Fans has also asked for years that the games be broadcast again on open television. A claim that, before an eventual return of football without an audience in the stadiums, intensified.

“It is the request of the Coordinator that has been going on for a few years, not only with the men’s team, but with the women’s football and also with the women’s team. It was only last year that they broadcast the World Cup matches,” he said.

Duarte, a member and fan of Banfield, said that both she and her colleagues in the Coordinator of Fans miss going to the stadiums and that, in this context, they resort “a lot to memory.”

“Fans and fans spend time remembering certain games, certain dates that continue to be honored,” he said, and unknowingly agreed with Diego Murzi: “The future was canceled and we returned to the past.”