Argentine soccer legend protects against wealth tax

(Bloomberg) – Argentine soccer legend Carlos Tevez filed a court injunction to avoid paying a new wealth tax, the latest example of the difficulty in getting millionaires to comply with this tax.

Tevez filed the formal complaint on Thursday in the Federal Administrative Litigation, according to a record of the case in the file of the justice system. Contacted by Bloomberg News, Tévez’s lawyer, Juan Carlos Nicolini, confirmed the injunction, which raises the unconstitutionality of the wealth tax.

Nicolini said the complaint is confidential and declined to elaborate. He estimated that there are currently more than 100 presentations to justice made by individuals seeking to protect themselves against the tax.

The Argentine government approved a one-time, so-called extraordinary contribution, expected to be paid by around 13,000 wealthy citizens. The tax applies to Argentines with more than US $ 2.2 million in assets, and the levy varies depending on the amount and where the assets are kept. The deadline to pay was Friday.

Lawmakers estimated last year that the tax would raise around 300 billion pesos ($ 3.2 billion), but as of March, data shows that the tax authority received only $ 6.1 billion pesos, or about 2% of that goal, of the wealth tax. Dozens of wealthy Argentines are challenging the tax in court, calling it “confiscatory.”

Tevez plays for Argentina’s most famous team, Boca Juniors, where he has won 10 cups. He was born in Fuerte Apache, an impoverished neighborhood in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. In 2019, Netflix released the series “El Apache,” a historical fictional account of his life.

He began playing as a child in the lower ranks of Boca Juniors, but his scoring ability catapulted him to Brazil and then to European soccer, where he played for almost 10 years and made a fortune. Tevez is the winningest Argentine footballer after Lionel Messi, having achieved 29 international and national titles for teams like Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

