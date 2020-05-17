Your browser does not support iframes.

Buenos Aires, May 15- Argentine melodic singer Sergio Denis passed away this Friday at the age of 71 after more than a year hospitalized due to trauma caused by a fall from the stage during a performance in the Argentine city of San Miguel de Tucumán, in the North of the country.

One of the singer’s three children announced on the social network Twitter the death of his father, who had been admitted to a Buenos Aires clinic shortly after the accident.

“Until always, old man. Thanks a lot. All of us who really love you, ”said the message.

The interpreter, whose real name was Héctor Omar Hoffmann, enjoyed enormous popularity among Argentines for his romantic songs, among which are hits that accumulate millions of listeners such as “Gigante, chiquitito” or “Nothing will change my love for you” .

50 YEARS OF TRAJECTORY

The death of Sergio Denis ends a half-century career, since he debuted on the music scene with the group Los Bambis in 1969.

Born in Coronel Suárez, a small city in the province of Buenos Aires, in the early 1970s he began his solo career, with which he would reap much greater success.

His career places him as one of the great artists of the melodic song of Argentina.

Proof of this were his performances in temples of the country’s music such as the Luna Park stadium or the 450,000 copies he sold in the mid-80s of his album “Afectos”, the most popular.

In 2018, he was awarded the Gardel Achievement Award, the most prestigious in his country’s music, in recognition of his career.

Denis’ musical legacy will endure beyond the stage. In fact, the melody of “I love you so much”, one of his most popular songs, is periodically heard in soccer stadiums around the Spanish-speaking world adapted as one of the chants of the fans of teams like the Argentine River Plate and the Spanish Atlético de Madrid.

To his prolific musical career, we must add some appearances in the cinema such as the musical comedy “I fell in love without realizing it” (1972), which he co-starred with Luis Brandoni and Alicia Bruzzo. EFE

