The Argentine singer Sergio Denis He died this Friday at the age of 71, after more than a year hospitalized by the trauma caused by a fall from the stage during a performance in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, in the north of the country.

Federico Hoffmann, one of the singer’s three children, announced on Twitter the death of his father, who was admitted to a clinic Buenos Aires since shortly after the accident.

“Until always, old man. Thanks a lot. All of us who really love you, ”he wrote.

The interpreter, whose real name was Héctor Omar Hoffmann, enjoyed enormous popularity among Argentines for its romantic songs, among which are hits that accumulate millions of listeners such as “Gigante, chiquitito” or “Nothing will change my love for you”.

50 years of experience

Sergio Denis’ death ends a half-century career, as he debuted on the music scene with the group The Bambis in 1969.

Born in Colonel Suarez, a small city in the province of Buenos Aires, in the early 1970s he began his solo career, with which he would reap much greater success.

His career places him as one of the great artists of the melodic song from Argentina.

Proof of this were his performances in temples of the country’s music such as the stadium Luna Park or the 450,000 copies he sold in the mid-1980s of his album “Afectos”, the most popular.

In 2018, he was awarded the Gardel Award to his career, the most prestigious music in his country in recognition of his career.

Denis’ musical legacy will endure beyond the stage. In fact, the melody of “I love you so”, One of his most popular songs, is listened to periodically in soccer stadiums throughout the Spanish-speaking world adapted as one of the chants of the fans of teams like the Argentine River Plate and spanish Atlético de Madrid.

To his prolific musical career, we must add some appearances in film such as the musical comedy “I fell in love without realizing it” (1972), which he co-starred with Luis Brandoni and Alice Bruzzo.

