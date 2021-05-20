Argentine ranchers initiate strike against closure of meat exports

Buenos Aires, May 20 (EFE) .- The rural sector of Argentina began a nine-day strike this Thursday during which cattle will not be sold and with which it protests against the government’s decision to suspend exports of beef for a month. beef to curb the rise in prices in the domestic market.

“We are evaluating whether the strike is complete or livestock. Not only because of the liquidation of foreign exchange, but also because of the support of the other sectors” grain producers, Mariano D’Amore, vice president of the Bahía Blanca Cattlemen Association, told EFE. treasurer of the Cereal Exchange of the same locality.

“There is fear that the measure is transferred to other products”, that it is “the first step in a cataract of measures to come,” he explained.

The norm suspends the approval of requests for Affidavit of Meat Export Operations, the registry for export that the Government of Alberto Fernández launched to control under-invoicing in the export of meat and monitor compliance with price agreements in the Internal market.

For agricultural entities, it is corroborated that this instrument was created to block sales abroad and recalls the conflict that it maintained with the Government of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), when meat exports were stopped, and with that of Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), the current vice president, who created the Export Operations Registries (ROE).

“If they repeat the instrument, it is because they want to repeat export control and business control,” because “they regulate the market, approving or not the ROE,” Miguel Schiariti, president of the Chamber of Meat Industry and Commerce, explained to Efe. and Derivados de Argentina (Ciccra).

The rule opens the door for the 30-day period to be shorter.

But the rapid reaction of the sector responds to the fact that the measures that began in 2006 lasted ten years. And there is burning fear that the government’s political and economic confrontation with the agricultural sector in 2008 will be repeated.

FEAR OF LOSING MARKETS

The entities are displeased because they consider an isolated and unconsulted measure that prevents the sector from growing, and rejects that exports are the cause of inflation (46.4% per year in food and 64.7% in meat), but rather locates it in macroeconomic policy.

For their part, exporters are desperate that they cannot fulfill foreign sales contracts and fear losing the main markets, which include Israel, Germany, the US and Russia, to competitors.

The prohibition exempts three quotas of high quality meat but not contracts with China, the destination of 75% of exports, which have an advance payment of 30%.

“The problem is the loss of buyer confidence,” Schiariti said.

Revenues from beef exports totaled $ 2,719.4 million in 2020, according to Ciccra.

The field does not trust the word of the Government, with which the exporters had agreed only about ten days ago an offer of 8 million kilos of meat to bring eleven cuts at affordable prices to the counter.

Instead, it warns that 10 million head of cattle were lost due to the measures that began in 2006 and prices ended up rising above inflation. Also, 140 refrigerators were closed and 19,000 direct jobs were lost, and Argentina went from second to twelfth among exporters in the world.

OPPOSITION AND GOVERNORS

Former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) considered the export ban “very ignorant”, because “at the same time” there will be a shortage of meat, prices will rise again and there will be loss of employment and exports: They repeat again, this is the serious thing, “he said in an interview with the newspaper La Voz.

Instead, President Fernández reiterated today in an interview with Radio 10 that he seeks to curb the rise in meat prices for the country’s citizens.

Four meat-producing provinces have already raised their voices against the measure.

