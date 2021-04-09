Argentine Ramos led Bolívar’s victory over Junior in La Paz

04/09/2021 at 6:24 AM CEST

EFE / La Paz

The participation of Argentine striker Leonardo Ramos with a goal and an assist was decisive this Thursday for the 2-1 win for Bolívar Bolivian on the Junior from Barranquilla in the first leg of Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores. Ramos in minute 3 and defender Diego Bejarano in minute 48 scored the goals of the Bolivian formation. In the 10th Germán Mena scored the momentary draw for the Colombian team in the match played at 3,640 meters above sea level at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz.

The start was frantic. The local team took the initiative and Bouquets found a prize already in minute 3 after taking advantage of a mistake by defender Germán Mera. However, Mere had his rematch seven minutes later. The Tiburon team advanced their lines, increased the pressure and found the provisional draw with an uncomfortable shot that seemed to be safe but overcame the resistance of Bolivian goalkeeper Javier Rojas. After that, Bolívar continued to insist, mainly looking for Ramos while Junior dosed forces by squeezing their rivals from the middle of the field.

As if it were a script traced back to the first half, Bolívar scored the second goal as soon as the second half began with a ball that he pushed Diego Bejarano in the mouth of the arch after a lucid empowerment of Ramos. After the goal, part of the fight in the game moved to the half court although Bolívar had unspecified chances thanks to the attempts of Ramos, Spanish Alex Granell and striker Bruno Miranda, who entered the final stretch of the match.

Both teams will meet again on April 15 to determine the advance to the group stage.