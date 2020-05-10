By Aislinn Laing

BUENOS AIRES (.) – Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández said on Saturday that talks with creditors to restructure $ 65 billion of the country’s sovereign debt continue, amid a lack of agreement on the final outcome of the offer.

Fernández, a center-left Peronist, tweeted that he and Economy Minister Martín Guzmán continued to “dialogue in good faith” with creditors with the aim of reaching a sustainable agreement, after the deadline to accept the government’s initial offer will expire on Friday.

“The possibility of extending the offer continues until Monday, May 11. When this term expires, we will define the steps to follow. As always, our objective is to make commitments that we can fulfill,” Fernández said on his Twitter account.

Fernández earlier told local radio that there could be counter offers from creditors in the coming days. However, he indicated that his position was unlikely to change much.

“I am very firm in what we have proposed,” the president told Futurock radio, adding that he was dealing with “very unique characters in the world of finance.”

“This time we have a kind of endorsement from the main auditor of world finance, which is the (International Monetary) Fund,” he added.

Fernández and Guzmán, who held a working breakfast on Saturday, had proposed in April to creditors who have in their hands titles for 65,000 million dollars an interest rate cut of 62%, a three-year grace period and a capital drawdown 5.4%.

“We thank the creditors who supported our proposal. Until Monday there is time to extend it. The dialogue continues in pursuit of an agreement that Argentina and its creditors can sustain,” Guzmán said on Twitter, in line with the president’s statements.

Argentina needs an agreement with the bondholders to avoid what would be the ninth default in its history, in the midst of a strong recession that has dragged on since 2018 and that will worsen this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The South American country could fall into default on May 22, when the grace period for the payment of $ 500 million in interest expires.

The main groups of creditors have publicly rejected the offer, of which the final result is not yet known.

“As we thought in yesterday’s report, accession was low and the relevant deadline is 22-5,” said a report by the Empiria consultancy firm to which . had access, in which it recalled that on Monday the province of Buenos Aires You must pay $ 110 million that expired on May 1.

“If not complied with, it can complicate the trading environment,” he added of the Buenos Aires maturity.

Argentina’s financial situation has been complicated by a national quarantine announced on March 20 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Fernández announced on Friday night the extension of the mandatory social isolation measure until March 24, although restrictions outside the City of Buenos Aires and the urban cordon that surrounds it will be eased.

The President has said on several occasions that he is aware of the economic losses that confinement is generating, but that preserving life was more important.

Fernández added in Saturday’s radio interview that “nobody wants to fall into default”, but that considering the difficult global situation, Argentina is not the only one facing the risk of default.

