Argentine national team: Lionel Messi excited about winning his first Copa América

Lionel messi, captain of the Argentin SelectionAy del Barcelona, ​​he did not hide his joy of dressing the albiceleste again for the double round of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and then the America Cup.

“I am happy to be here with all the boys, it is a strange, different situation, with what we have to live with. We cannot have normal coexistence, little by little we are getting together, working and preparing the elimination games,” said Messi in an interview published by the official site of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

“We try to take all the recommendations that they tell us, in the last qualifying match we had it was a bit similar. It got a little worse because of the situation in the country, which unfortunately is worse, we are having a hard time, many infected. to accommodate ourselves and to collaborate with what they tell us to do everything well, “said the Albiceleste reference on care for the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the Copa América, where the Argentine National Team will seek a title that has been denied since 1993, Messi said: “I am very excited, eager to do things well. In the last Copa América we left a good image, but not we can stay with that. We want to continue growing, the last qualifying games were very good, unfortunately a long time passed and we couldn’t get back together. We have to try to get back to that as quickly as possible and keep growing. “

“It is always special with the National Team, we want to win, it is the goal. The boys and the older ones have a lot of desire. I think there is a very united group, with a very large base that has been working since Scaloni started, with boys who are They are joining us. We are making a very good group and that is the important thing, it will be a very strong group for the challenges to come, “concluded Messi.