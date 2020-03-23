Argentine Minister of Economy: rapid actions are needed to avoid “social collapse” coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES, Mar 23 (.) – Argentina’s economy minister said Monday that countries must act decisively to “avoid a social collapse” as the coronavirus spreads globally, affecting economies and isolating its citizens. .

Martín Guzmán, who spoke to other leaders in a G20 call about the epidemic, argued that countries should use “all the tools” of economic policy to ensure global liquidity, including the extension of bilateral swaps with developed economies.

The minister also called for domestic measures ranging from cash transfers to subsidies for affected sectors and the extension of unemployment insurance, according to a statement about his comments.

(Report by Dave Sherwood. Written by Lucila Sigal and Maximilian Heath, edited by Javier Leira)