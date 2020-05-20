BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (.) – The Argentine financial market was mostly balanced on Wednesday, pending definitions for the closing of the debt restructuring of some 65,000 million dollars that the Government is promoting.

Friday ends the grace period to pay interest on bonds that matured on April 22, although the economy minister, Martín Guzmán, said that “there is a great possibility that the term will be extended so that we can eventually make the amendments that are necessary to achieve a sustainable agreement with our creditors. “

* Sovereign bonds in the local OTC market were trading stable in a reduced context of operations and prioritizing dollarized issues.

* “The debt in foreign law dollars shows increases of more than 15% in the last week, with the strongest increases in Discount bonds, given the possibility that the counter-offers sent by creditors will be accepted by the Government,” the agent estimated. Neix settlement and compensation plan.

* Argentina’s country risk, measured by the JP.Morgan bank, rose 30 units to 2,781 basis points at 12.25 local time (15.25 GMT), compared to a level of 3,492 recorded at the end of April.

* The S&P index; Merval rose 0.65% to 39,643.72 points, supported by the improvement in external positions in the hope of a recovery from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

* The peso in the interbank market depreciated 0.13% regulated by the central bank, which marked a record low of 67.99 / 68.00 units per dollar.

* Operators recalled that in the previous session the monetary entity sold about 50 million dollars of its reserves.

* The peso in the informal exchange segment appreciated at 122 units per dollar, after reaching an all-time high of 138 per dollar last week, while the ‘cash-on-liquidation’ operation, which serves to leak capital through assets, is located at 118.10 pesos per dollar.

