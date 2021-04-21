Argentine Lucas Trejo marks the path to victory at Táchira

04/21/2021 at 3:49 AM CEST

EFE / Caracas

The Deportivo Táchira expired this tuesday (3-2) to Paraguayan Olympia on the first day of group B of the Copa Libertadores, in a tight and rough game to which Argentine Lucas Trejo finished off with a header goal minutes before the end.

In a lively first half, Olimpia struck first with a goal in the 14th minute from inside right Ramon Sosa, 21 years old. Sosa received a pass on the left side, near the area, entered the danger zone, dribbled, held the ball – with a solidity and patience more typical of a veteran – until he was in the best position to finish off, near the penalty spot, and score the first goal of the match with a hard shot.

The happiness of the Paraguayan team did not last long, because just two minutes later, when Táchira gave its first push to recover, the Aurinegro team managed to braid a play that, after several rebounds, took the ball to the heart of the area. There, the experienced Edgar Pérez Greco reached a ball that seemed without an owner, shot at goal and Lucas GomezWithin the small area, he diverted it just enough to go to the bottom of the nets.

Shortly after the break, at minute 51, the visitor Alejandro Silva saw the second yellow After driving the studs into the leg of a rival, arriving late for a set. That expulsion after a double yellow (two of the ten shown by the referee) led to a carousel of changes ordered by Argentine coach Sergio Órteman to appease the situation. It was of little use, since Maurice Cova put, in the 57th minute and almost from the middle of the field, a center that seemed remote-controlled at the head of the Panamanian Freddy Gondola, who finished off in the area with a sovereign header that put the ball far from the goalkeeper.

Everything seemed ready for Táchira, who enjoyed several occasions to increase the score, but Ivan TorresIn the 76th minute, he hit a ball that bounced uncontrollably in the home area after a center bounced from the right side to score the 2-2.

However, the Paraguayans could not enjoy long in Venezuela, since in the 81st minute, Cova launched a long free kick from the right side so that the Argentine Trejo He finished off with a head and put the final 3-2. In this way, Táchira took the first three points in the match played at the Pueblo Nuevo Sports Center without an audience due to the pandemic.