Argentine Kevin Muñoz and team are stranded in Colombia

Photo: Raúl Adriazola Diario Uno

The team that make up the boxer Kevin Munoz, His trainer Pablo Chacon and the assistant Armando Andrada he was stranded in Colombia by the new restrictions.

When last week the team from Mendoza of the FIB youth world champion and South American super flyweight arrived in Barranquilla, to carry out the first fight abroad of the lasherino (materialized last Saturday, June 26), the group never imagined that the stay was leaving to be extended for a week, since due to the extension of the DNU of the national government arranged on Friday, and the decrease in the income quota of Argentines from abroad, the athletes were stranded in the coastal city.

To make matters worse, Muñoz was doing an excellent job in front of the local on Saturday Rober Barrera, but the fight had to be called off (the ruling was left without a decision) due to a strong storm unleashed in the city that faces the Caribbean Sea when the fourth round of the fight agreed to ten was being played, and with the undefeated completely dominating his opponent.

Due to the situation, Pablo Chacòn synthesized: “Luckily the organizer, Alberto Agamez, a well-known local boxing man, has behaved excellently, and they let us continue to be in the same hotel where we stayed when we arrived, the Continental Suites, and they bear the expenses, so we are calm and very comfortable ”.

Finishing, the former world champion remarked: “Georgina Rivero from OR Promotions (Muñoz’s promoter), is in permanent communication and speeding up the whole logistical issue from Argentina against the clock to be able to return as soon as possible. We want to return, and this request is for the national authorities. We come to represent our country and we hope that these problems will come to an end ”.