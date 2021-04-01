Argentine justice requests information on Maradona’s assets from seven countries

04/01/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Argentine judge in charge of the succession file of Diego Maradona sent diplomatic letters to Venezuela, Mexico, Belarus, Cuba, Italy, Switzerland and Dubai to collect information on possible assets and bank accounts in the name of the soccer star.

Luciana Tedesco Del Rivero, civil and commercial judge of the city of La Plata, province of Buenos Aires, intends to determine the heritage of the world champion who died on November 25 at the age of 60 as a result of heart problems.

Judicial sources informed the local press on Thursday that the judge requested information on the existence of accounts in banking and financial entities, safe deposit boxes, titles or any asset that is in the name of the soccer star in those countries.

The same prosecution had determined earlier this month that the five “universal heirs” of the soccer star are his children: Diego Armando Maradona Junior (34 years old), Dalma Maradona (33 years old), Gianinna Maradona (31 years old), Jana Maradona (24) and Diego Fernando Maradona (8 years old).

Lawyer Juan Manuel Dragani represents Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, and their mother Claudia Villafañe, Maradona’s wife from 1989 to 2003, in three criminal complaints against Matías Morla, the soccer star’s lawyer and the person in charge of managing their money.

In dialogue with the channel Todo Noticias, Dragani assured this Thursday that they have “clear from day one that Diego had entered into contracts abroad and that there were triangulations and bank transfers that had been made.”

“If Diego Maradona’s attorney, Matías Morla, had rendered accounts in due time and form to the succession, the way would have been paved for the heirs, the administrator and the judge”said the lawyer.