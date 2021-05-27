Argentine Justice prohibits seven defendants from leaving the country in the ‘Maradona case’

05/27/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

The Argentine Justice this Thursday prohibited the seven defendants from leaving the country for the alleged “simple homicide with possible intent.” in the case in which the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona, according to a resolution that Efe had access to.

The judge of guarantees in the case, Orlando Díaz, decided to “prohibit the departure of the country” of the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque; the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Ángel Díaz; the doctor who coordinated the home hospitalization of the former soccer player, Nancy Forlini; the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano Perroni, and the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

Díaz signed this resolution at the request of prosecutors Laura Capra, Cosme Iribarren and Patricio Ferrari, who are in charge of the investigation, to avoid endangering the process.

This comes within the framework of the convocation of the prosecutors to the investigation statement of the accused, starting on May 31, the beginning of which depends on the restrictions on circulation that the government of Alberto Fernández determined as a sanitary measure, they indicated. sources from the prosecution.

Prosecutors decided to charge the health professionals who attended Maradona for alleged murder with eventual intent, a crime for which penalties of 8 to 25 years in prison are foreseen., after receiving at the beginning of this month the report of the medical board where eleven experts evaluated the circumstances of his death.

Meanwhile, they also accuse Luque and Cosachov of the crimes of using a false private document and ideological falsification, respectively.

From the report of the medical board, released by local media, it is concluded that the performance of the health team that assisted Maradona was “inadequate, deficient and reckless” and left “the patient’s health status to chance.”

The autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

Maradona, 60 years old and suffering from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2 due to anemia and dehydration and a day later he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where shortly after arriving he was operated on for a subdural hematoma on his head.

On November 11, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died on November 25. EFE