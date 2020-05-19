Juan José Buscalia recalled the coach’s passage through the Argentine team and the lack of command in front of the stars of the squad

Jorge Sampaoli’s passage in the Argentine team still gives us something to talk about. After a highly anticipated arrival, the coach disappointed, was unable to control the locker room and saw the Albiceleste fall in the round of 16 against France. On Monday night, Fox Sports, Argentina’s journalist Juan José Buscalia, participated in a live with the portal RedGol and shot his evaluation of Sampaoli.

‘Sampaoli must not have even gone to the Worlds. It was pruned before reaching the tournament. Two months before the World Cup, he said that Mascherano was not in the group, but in the call he appeared surprisingly. When the coach’s authority is cut off, there’s no point in being there anymore. The players ruled in the locker room. Sampaoli’s mistake was not to leave early ‘.

“In that selection there were more historical players and with a greater representation than the coach, where they did not support him and had more decision than the technical commission”, he added.

The fact is that after the World Cup, Sampaoli’s projected career did not happen. Even in Argentina the coach was “spotted” and the solution was to bet on the Brazilian market, which welcomed him and after the success at Santos, the commander tries to take Atlético-MG to the top of national football.

