Argentine journalist mocks CONCACAF and the Mexican National Team “They are office workers”

After the serious mistake made by the Haitian goalkeeper, Josué Duverger, in which he scored an unfortunate own goal, the controversial Argentine journalist, Pablo Carroza, overwhelmed the Concacaf and the Mexican team by the level of the Confederacy.

On social networks, Carroza shared a derogatory message against the level of the Caribbean National Teams and made fun of Mexico for not having ‘achieved anything’.

“The Concacaf qualifying rounds are as serious as a supermarket monkey race. What the Haitian goalkeeper did is just a sample of the terrible level of those teams. They are office teams, who come to Conmebol and all leave last. “. He wrote in the first instance.

I would like to clarify that I love amateur football and I love the Concacaf teams. It is not a criticism of the Haitian goalkeeper, nor of the Central American teams, who do what they can, with few resources. The problem is those who believe in power and never won anything. – Pablo Carrozza (@pablocarrozza) June 16, 2021

It is not the first time that Carrozza ‘attentions’ against the Mexican National Team, since on several occasions he has called it ‘Overrated’.