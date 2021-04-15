Argentine Jairo Rayman will fight in June in the United States

Photo: Supplied

Rio Negro boxer Jairo Rayman, who has been in California since March 6, training at the Sampson Boxing camp run by coach Freddy Fundora at Coachella, will fight on an exclusive undercard for middleweights of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) during the June, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz reported.

Rayman, 29, is a great middleweight prospect, who at the end of last year signed with Sampson and Tello Box, having achieved in his last presentation (last December 5) a spectacular KO 1 against Sergio Sanders, in La Calera , Córdoba, raising his excellent record to 16-1-1 (7 KO).

Born in Clemente Onelli, Río Negro, and based in Bariloche, the nicknamed “Maky” made the decision to travel to the United States together with his promoter companies, which in a few months, showing his arrival with North American boxing, got both fights for him as for other good Latin American values.

“Rayman’s date and opponent will be confirmed shortly,” said Lewkowicz, noting that “this chance for Rayman again reflects our company’s bond with America’s boxing to fight in important roles.”

“Rayman improves by the day and this opportunity to appear in a six-fight middleweight show comes at the right time and because he decided to prepare in California. Today, bringing fighters from other countries to the United States is very complicated by the pandemic and Jairo, being here, has access to a great sporting opportunity ”, concluded Sampson.

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press