While some European countries are planning a possible return to football and training for next week, Argentine fans should wait a little longer to see the ball roll. At least this is the opinion of Eduardo López, infectologist and consultant to the national government of President Alberto Fernández in the fight against the coronavirus.

For López, it is essential that the temperature is around 27 degrees so that the covid-19 “has no transmission capacity”. From that point of view, he warned, this Saturday: “I don’t think we will have this scenario until December, so December seems like a safe month to me.”

According to the infectologist, “for the return of football, the coronavirus must be an occasional virus of contagion and the number of cases must reach a rate of less than 1% per day,” added López. According to the Argentine Ministry of Health, nine deaths and 105 coronavirus infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, with a total number of deaths of 229, while infected people exceeded 4,530.

“If the virus does not have a clear fall, you cannot start planning anything. Today it is not viable to have football and, at the moment, no training should be done either,” said López. These statements come a few days after the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the end of the 2019/2020 season.

“There are five key points that produce significant groups for contagion of people,” said the infectologist, citing not only football, but also rugby, basketball and grass hockey. “The first is the locker room, where 20 to 30 people gather. Many soccer fields in Argentina are small spaces where social distance cannot be respected. The second is the bathrooms, with the same concept. Third, there are places for technical lectures, which are usually closed and concentrate 15 or 20 people very close. Fourth, we have the dining rooms. And finally, the buses for the movement of the delegations. “

.