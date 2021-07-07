Argentine industry scores worst fall since pandemic start

. videos

Scarlett Johansson: “‘Black Widow’ would have been very different ten years ago”

Los Angeles (USA), Jul 7 . .- After more than a decade being one of Marvel’s most important stars, Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to this huge saga with “Black Widow”, a film that, in his opinion culminates the evolution of Natasha from the sexualization of the beginning to the complex and human portrait of this film. “‘Black Widow’ would have been very different if we had done it ten years ago,” he assured in an interview with Efe. Johansson says goodbye to the lethal, cunning and tormented Natasha in this film that opens this Friday at the same time in theaters and Disney + and which is the first Marvel film to land on the big screen after the hiatus due to the coronavirus. Under the direction of Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” (“Black Widow”) also includes in its cast David Harbor, Rachel Weisz and a magnificent Florence Pugh who is undoubtedly the great aspirant to inherit the throne of Johansson in Marvel. ALONE AGAINST THE WORLD This film, Marvel’s second with a female protagonist after “Captain Marvel” (2019), focuses all its attention on the traumatic past of Natasha, a spy who grew up in the Soviet bloc and ended up fighting for the Avengers in the US The menu of “Black Widow” has two fundamental ingredients. On the one hand, it is inspired by the harsh, cold and violent adventures of spies in the style “The Bourne Identity-The Bourne Affair” (2002), but neither does it renounce the light and self-parodic comedy of Marvel, especially with the characters of Pugh and Harbor. . “We found Natasha in a very vulnerable place,” said Johansson. “We are used to seeing her supported by an organization or a team bigger than her, but at the beginning of this film we find her very alone, probably for the first time,” he added. The actress has also pointed out that it is attractive to see this character in “offside” and “without ties” when, in general, he is a “very reliable” person and with everything under control. NATASHA’S EVOLUTION In the usually placid world of Marvel and Disney, at least when compared to the frequent comings and goings of DC Comics and Warner Bros., recent statements by Johansson attracted a lot of attention. The actress attended a joint interview with various media, including the Collider portal, and criticized the “hypersexualization” of her role in “Iron Man 2” (2010), her Marvel debut. Asked by Efe about how she made sure that this did not happen again in “Black Widow”, the actress and also producer of this film has reflected on how times have changed in Hollywood and how that is also reflected in Natasha. In this way, Johansson has commented that, in the face of the macho look at his role in “Iron Man 2”, from films like “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), a more respectful representation of Natasha was already seen and he noted that he had “evolved a lot.” “So I did not have to face that problem now because it had already been established that we were not going to go back to that,” he said. With a director at the helm and with Pugh as a co-star, Johansson has admitted that at the beginning of this project they did throw away “some outdated ideas” for “Black Widow.” “That’s when I realized that I had to produce this film or I couldn’t make it because I had to supervise a lot of things, I had to steer the film in the direction I wanted to go. Marvel agreed on that, so it was well: I did not have a big problem with all that, “he said. PUGH CALLS FOR STEP While “Black Widow” marks the end of Johansson at Marvel, this film marks the start of the superhero world of Florence Pugh, one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents. Nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actress for “Little Women” (2019), the British opens in the world of “blockbuster” after shining in “indie” films and for demanding audiences such as “Midsommar” (2019). In “Black Widow”, Pugh plays Yelena, Natasha’s acid and headstrong sister, and shares some high-adrenaline scenes with Johansson. “It’s always wonderful when you have that natural connection that makes your job easier. You don’t have to pretend for the camera,” he said of his relationship with Johansson. The strong personalities of Natasha and Yelena are a crucial part of “Black Widow” and Pugh praised director Cate Shortland for opening the door for all actors to do their bit in this story. “Just allowing the creativity of your voice to be important helps a lot to see those relationships on the screen, be it my character with Scarlett or my role with Harbor,” he concluded. .