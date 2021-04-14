Argentine government tightens measures after soaring inflation

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s inflation accelerated last month at the fastest pace since President Alberto Fernández took office in late 2019, prompting the government to tighten its unorthodox controls on companies.

In March, consumer prices rose 4.2% from February, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg before Thursday’s announcement. Economy Minister Martín Guzman said Wednesday that inflation should cool down in April after reaching its peak for the year last month.

Double digit inflation has been a persistent problem for recent administrations in Argentina. To combat it, President Fernández’s government has relied on unorthodox tools, including a price cap program and price agreements, rejecting the traditional monetary options used by most countries.

The recent rebound, with an inflation rate of around 40% a year, threatens to derail Argentina’s fragile economic recovery six months before the key midterm elections. On Wednesday, the government ordered stricter enforcement of price controls and said it would hire up to 500 inspectors to ensure companies comply with regulations.

Guzmán called for “more cooperation” from companies to try to reach the annual inflation target of 29% by the end of 2021. Economists say the rate accelerated to almost 42% in March.

The repression of prices has also caused an uneasy relationship between the Fernández government and the companies. US companies recently asked their administration to ease price controls, calling the regulatory environment “hostile, restrictive and unpredictable.”

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Argentina, INDEC, will publish the inflation rate for March on Thursday at 4 pm

Original Note: Argentina Inflation Speeds Up, Prompting Government Crackdown

