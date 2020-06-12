▲ President Alberto Fernández used a face mask in the colors of the Argentine flag and the map of the Malvinas, a few days ago. Afp Photo / Argentine Presidency

Buenos Aires., The government of the Argentine president, Alberto Férnández, intervened yesterday the cereal company Vicentin, a company that is in the process of summoning creditors, among which is the Argentine State for millionaire fraudulent loans granted during the government of the right-wing Mauricio Macri, and debts with hundreds of agrarian producers who supported the official initiative, as did the oil workers and unionized workers.

Last night, the president was meeting at the presidential residence with Vicentin’s manager, Sergio Nardelli, grandson of the company’s founder, with whom he will solve various pending issues.

The opposition called for casseroles in the wealthiest neighborhoods of Buenos Aires and mobilizations against the intervention in Avellaneda, Santa Fe province, Vicentin’s headquarters, while producers in the southern part of the province supported the official decision and warned that the company It went straight to bankruptcy and scrapping in favor of foreign groups.

The coincident proposal of the olive oil union and of the federated producers in southern Santa Fe is to form a mixed company in which everyone can have a stake, including workers.

The Banco de la Nación, which was exposed to serious risk by the loans made by order of the Macri government to Vicentin, which has a debt of 1,300 million dollars, most of which was sent out of the country in a scandalous flight, yesterday he also acted on his own behalf and on behalf of the other public entities that are part of the bankruptcy proceedings, and presented yesterday in the civil and commercial court of Fabián Lorenzini a request for judicial intervention ”. It is requested to guarantee the continuity of the activity in the plants and the preservation of the corporate heritage ”.

In the current situation, the only viable alternative is expropriation, Alberto Fernández told Nardelli yesterday; In addition, he explained, it is the only option to sustain the jobs and maintain the expectation of collection of their debts for the 2,600 producers who were committed to the cessation of payments by Vicentin.

The president maintained: I have no interest in doing something hidden, I am only rescuing a company. Rescuing, that’s the exact word. Because when they talk about expropriation, which is effectively expropriation, they pose it as if it were a prosperous company.