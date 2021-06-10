Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera was extradited by Interpol for multiple complaints of gender violence and death threats



Cabrera allegedly threatened his wife with death.

Photo: Rey Del Rio / .

The golfer Ángel Cabrera, winner of two of the most important golf tournaments, US Open and Augusta Masters, was extradited from Brazil to Argentina, after being redlisted by Interpol following numerous complaints of gender violence.

According to the report from La Nación, Cabrera will remain detained in the Bouwer prison, in the province of Córdoba. “The request for international detention was made by the Family Violence Prosecutor of Córdoba, Cristian Griffi, who made several complaints of gender violence against Cabrera“, Relates the Argentine media.

Ángel Cabrera was considered a fugitive from the Córdoba justice system since August 2020, after failing to appear for trial before the Second Crime Chamber, for two possible crimes of gender violence: qualified minor injuries and threats, and qualified minor injuries and theft.

His ex-partner, Cecilia Torres Mana, and his ex-wife, Silvia Rivadero, denounced him for threats that were made through phone calls.

Cabrera himself, who was arrested in January in Brazil, would have requested to be extradited to Argentina, where the trial will take place, probably starting in July.