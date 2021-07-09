Argentine goalkeeper Dituro returns on loan to Celta ten years later

Second celestial signing

The Argentine goalkeeper Matías Dituro became the second signing of Celta de Vigo this Thursday, to which he arrives, on loan, from the Catholic University of Chile, although the Galician entity saves a purchase option on the goalkeeper at the end of the match. 2021-22 season.

Dituro is a request of his compatriot Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet, and he will fight for the title with Rubén Blanco, who has not yet recovered from the knee injury suffered last season, and the young Iván Villar, concentrated with the Spanish team that prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

“He is a player with great experience at the highest level and stands out for his ability on penalties. He holds the record for the most saves since the maximum penalty in the Clausura Tournament, saving 7 of 8 shots in 2014 ”, highlights the Argentine goalkeeper’s Celta, who already played in the Celta subsidiary in the 2011-12 championship.

Matías Dituro is Celta’s second reinforcement after midfielder Franco Cervi

Matías Dituro is Celta’s second summer reinforcement after midfielder Franco Cervi, for whom he paid just over four million euros to Benfica.

Homepage