The Argentine Franco Feitt has been suspended in perpetuity after admitting that he had loved matches between 2014 and 2018, announced this Tuesday the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The case was examined by anti-corruption officer Raj Parker, who has resolved to disqualify Feitt to play or attend official matches, in addition to imposing a fine of $ 25,000.

Feitt, 28, He reached the 920th place in the individual world ranking in the best moment of his career and 437 on the doubles list.