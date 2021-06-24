Argentine Foreign Ministry confirmed 2 missing after the collapse of a building in Miami Beach

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina confirmed this Thursday the disappearance of a couple of nationals of that country after the partial collapse of a building in the Surfside area of ​​Miami Beach, an area usually inhabited by Argentines.

Diplomatic sources detailed that it is a surgeon and his partner, but for security reasons they did not specify the identity of those wanted.

The area where the tragedy occurred is a few meters away from an area known as Little Argentina (Little Argentina), because of the number of Argentines who live there and because of the presence of restaurants and places linked to the traditions and culture of that country.

The collapse of the residential building caused a commotion among Floridians, especially foreigners; Such is the case of Alicia Franchisena, an Argentine who lives four blocks from the scene of the tragedy, told Inofbae how the seconds after the disaster were experienced and announced that some compatriots are in search of their relatives who live near the place.

Franchisena said she felt an explosion at dawn that prompted her to go out into the street immediately. “I live 4 blocks from there. I heard a crash and didn’t know what it was. I go out and start to see a lot of fire engines. When I arrived, everything was already closed. They told me that one of the towers partially collapsed. There are 144 floors in total and it partially collapsed. I don’t know how many are affected, ”he told Radio Continental.

“The worst thing is that it happened in the middle of the morning. They have not yet given official figures for deaths and injuries, but the truth is that it has been a tragedy, ”he argued. According to the Argentine citizen, there are already Argentine families looking for loved ones in the rubble. “Yes, there must be several Argentines in the building. This is an area highly sought after by Argentines. It is very close to the Bal Harbor shopping mall. To give you an idea, there are Argentines who are looking for acquaintances and relatives, “he explained.

Franchisena revealed that she had been in contact with some Argentine acquaintances who had relatives residing in those departments and were searching.

“The parents of some Argentines came to escape the pandemic in Argentina and they stayed at their house. My friend has apartments on the beach, so last night they decided to come to the apartment on the beach. So now they don’t answer the phone and my friend is extremely worried. They are putting together lists of people who are looking for relatives “

Franchisena, who works in the real estate sector, described the collapse of a building in Miami as something very unusual, since it is a city that constantly performs quality controls on its properties.

“I rent apartments. Here everything is very regulated, at age 40 a very rigorous inspection of the entire structure is carried out. This building dates from 1981 and this year it was 40 years old. I believe that the corresponding study was not done ”, he assured. And he added: “Anyway, it seems very strange to me. It is not easy to live in these buildings. The cheapest apartments cost 650 thousand dollars and there are up to 3 million dollars, it is not supposed to be a bad thing ”.

He also highlighted the work of the Miami emergency services, which reacted immediately and quickly began to redistribute the neighbors of the collapsed building itself and the surrounding buildings.

Authorities reported that a family reunification center is already in operation. If you have a missing family member in this event, you can call 305-614-1819 and they reminded you that Collins Avenue is temporarily closed from 85th to 96th Street.