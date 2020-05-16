In a depressed economy, interest in fintech remains intact. The sector was nucleated in the second edition of Argentina Fintech Forum, organized by the Argentine Chamber of Fintech, and called more than 600 people on Paseo La Plaza.

According to industry data, the local ecosystem is the third in importance and in number of ventures at the regional level, ranking only after that of the most populous countries, such as Mexico and Brazil. The industry is considering what will be the engines of its growth in the coming years, in a context of political and economic and probably regulatory change.

In a short time these companies achieved a closer relationship with their users. Players in the sector recognized that these clients expect constant innovation from the companies with which they operate, as well as an increasingly instantaneous interaction with service channels and transparency in terms of contracting costs of the different services.

Fintech companies grew between tension and cooperation with banks. Driss Temsamani, regional director of digital channels for Citi, explained: “The digital transformation represented a radical change in the business model. Many digital companies started offering free solutions from the middle of the year 2000. Data is the most important part of the business ”. The executive highlighted the use of big data, whose 30% is being consumed in real time and 40% is stored in the cloud.

Look also

Galperin recalled the beginnings of MercadoLibre and showed how it is now a success story for the business world.

Temsamani stated that for the first time Latin America switched to India and China in capital investment in the fintech sector. “In the second quarter of 2019, the region switched to these two powers. Argentina is a very representative country. The cost of investing in these fintech companies is very attractive. This trend will continue to grow from now on. “, said.

“The region is very active and beyond copying the models from India and China, it is innovating in these models to translate them to the users of the region and this guarantees that the projects have an almost immediate adoption.”

Juan Pablo Bruzzo, CEO of Moni and president of the Argentine Chamber of Fintech said: “The challenge is great, that of building the Argentine financial system. The banks’ position is heterogeneous. I think that in a short time, we will stop talking about fintech to talk about financial services. There are banks that made the decision to have a more direct relationship with fintech companies. Then there are more competitive situations. There is collaboration, competition and complementation, it depends on how you look at it“

Andres Meta, from the Bind Group, stated: “It is a mistake to pose the banks or fintech dichotomy. Banks and fintech are part of the same evolution of the financial system. It is a mistake to suggest that they are separate, or that there is competition. ”