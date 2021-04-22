Argentine economy breaks growth streak and falls in February

(Bloomberg) – The Argentine economy contracted in February compared to January, breaking a nine-month growth streak after a historic decline caused by the pandemic.

Economic activity fell 1% monthly in February, the first contraction since April last year, according to government data released Thursday. Compared to a year ago, the economy contracted 2.6%, above the 2.3% drop that economists had projected.

The country’s already fragile recovery is facing difficulties as a new wave of covid-19 is growing throughout the country, breaking all records for previous cases. Argentina recently exceeded 60,000 deaths from the virus, with a total number of cases close to 2.8 million. The government of President Alberto Fernández implemented new restrictions on movement in April, which has forced most citizens to stay home between 8 pm and 6 am every day.

The economy did not gain much momentum in March either. Amid ever-accelerating inflation, Argentina’s trade surplus narrowed last month after the rise in imports slowed on the back of export growth. The trade surplus of US $ 400 million was half that observed in January or February.

The Argentine economy is expected to grow this year for the first time since 2017. Economists forecast a 6.7% expansion in gross domestic product in 2021, while inflation could end the year at 46%.

