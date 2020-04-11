At least 21 people were infected with coronavirus after being in contact with a doctor who carried the virus

Argentina.- Cayetano Canto, mayor of the city of Saldán, in Córdoba, reported that 21 older adults, residents of the Geriátrico Santa Lucía, tested positive for COVID-19, after being in contact with a doctor carrier of the virus.

He also detailed that six employees of the residence were diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus. Canto stressed that the health of diagnosed older adults is good, “they have no symptoms, they are all isolated and only five are in the Hospital Italiano de Córdoba, but with good progress.”

However, he stressed that the number of infections could be even higher, since the doctor He was a family doctor of the National Institute of Social Services for Retirees and Pensioners (PAMI) of the region, so the result of at least 150 tests of patients that the doctor attended.

In this situation, the mayor of Saldán ruled that the use of face masks on public roads was mandatory and lifted a traffic restriction to enter the city; Likewise, the newspaper El Clarín highlighted that the neighboring municipalities of Mendiolaza and Villa Allende activated protocols to prevent a contagion outbreak.

For their part, other Cordóba regions, such as Mayu Sumaj, are investigating possible local infections in older adults, since the doctor I also worked at a local nursing home.

He doctor, who is an asymptomatic carrier, was tested voluntarily and was subsequently isolated at home to pass quarantine. Both he and the Association of Doctors of the Republic Argentina (AMRA) and the Córdoba government asked that his identity be kept secret to protect him from future attacks.

In this regard, Pablo Lutterini, urged the population to take care of health personnel: “They are not taking care of us and, to make matters worse, when it is shown that we are infected, we are pointed the finger,” the Argentine newspaper resumed.

Since March, various Argentine doctors and nurses have denounced attacks and mistreatment by people who “fear being infected”; some of these cases of violence have already been analyzed by judicial authorities.