Sunday 03 May, 2020

Marcos Rojo, former Manchester United and selected from the albiceleste, was discovered meeting with several friends, none complying with the social distancing, nor with masks, flatly violating the measures against the global pandemic without concern.

Indignation generated a video published on social networks that was promptly deleted from your origin account. However, it was too late and several users managed to rescue the images that show the Argentine defender, Marcos Rojos, along with several friends.

A meeting in which the basic measures imposed by the Argentine authorities were not respected. None of those present agreed to the social distance of two meters per person or used masks or resources to protect against the virus.

As a result, several followers accused Rojo, who is currently a student in Estudiantes de la Plata, for going on to quarantine in the neighboring country. The video shows the defender with his friends playing cards, arguing for the game and smoking cigarettes.

The story had been uploaded by one of his brothers on Instagram. In an attempt to remedy the situation, Franco Rojo deleted the video so as not to leave any traces.

The player has not yet declared anything about what happened and the commotion generated reached the directive of his current team, so it is possible that he may receive a sports punishment for his actions.