Argentine company Globant announces investment in Bitcoin (BTC)

The company of Argentine origin and specialized in software development, Globant, has presented documents before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States that reveal an investment of $ 500,000 in Bitcoin (BTC).

Globant’s filing with the SEC showed that the software company bet some of its equity in Bitcoin. The assignment, which occurred during the first quarter of 2021, reveals that Globant:

“You have bought a total of 500 [mil dólares] in crypto assets, composed solely of Bitcoin ”.

“Intangible assets”

Globant’s presentation also reflects that the software company included the investment in Bitcoin in the category of “intangible assets”, along with licenses, customer contracts, non-competition agreements.

In this sense, the document points out that Bitcoin:

“It is a cryptocurrency that is considered an intangible asset of indefinite life because Bitcoin has no physical form and there is no limit to its useful life, Bitcoin is not subject to amortization, but is subjected to impairment tests.

What is Globant?

Globant is considered one of the four “unicorns” of Argentina along with OLX, Despegar and Mercado Libre.

The company specializes in the digital and cognitive space, taking advantage of the latest technologies and methodologies to enable organizations to transform in all aspects. According to their website:

“We want to transform the world, taking one step at a time. We grow transforming organizations for a digital and cognitive future, and we dream of transforming our industry with world-class opportunities for talent around the world. “

Following in the footsteps of Mercado Libre

Globant is not the only company of Argentine origin that invests in Bitcoin. BeInCrypto reported in early May that Mercado Libre had bought $ 7.8 million worth of BTC.

In addition to leading e-commerce in the region, Mercado Libre has been positioning itself as the most valuable company in all of Latin America with a market capitalization of 76 billion dollars.

Mercado Libre’s commitment to Bitcoin is comprehensive. Since last April 28, the company enabled the purchase and sale of real estate with BTC on its platform.

