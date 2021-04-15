Argentine Centrals Lisandro Martínez and Senesi, on Barça’s radar

Among the most valuable in the country

FC Barcelona has set its eyes on several centers to reinforce the Barça rearguard next season in view of the possible departure of Frenchman Samuel Umtiti, who has one of the highest salaries in the squad.

Argentine defenders Lisandro Martínez from Ajax and Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord are some of the candidates to sign for FC Barcelona, ​​according to Mundo Deportivo today. Both are 23 years old and are two of the three most valuable Argentine centrals of the moment with 22 million euros and 20 million, respectively.

Lisandro Martínez, Senesi: the most valuable Argentine centrals

Emmanuel Mammana | Sochi | Market value: € 3.5m

Victor Cuesta | Porto Alegre International | Market value: € 4m

Alan Franco | Independent | Market value: € 4m

Juan Komar | Athletic Club Workshops | Market value: € 4.3m

Walter Kannemann | Grêmio | Market value: € 4.5m

Nehuén Pérez | Granada | Market value: € 4.5m

Lautaro Valenti | Parma | Market value: € 4.8m

Marcos Rojo | Boca Juniors | Market value: € 5m

Jorge Figal | Inter Miami CF | Market value: € 6m

Leonardo Balerdi | Olympique Marseille | Market value: € 7.5m

Nicolás Otamendi | Benfica | Market value: € 8m

José Luis Palomino | Atalanta | Market value: € 10m

German Pezzella | Fiorentina | Market value: € 10m

Lucas Martínez Quarta | Fiorentina | Market value: € 10m

Juan Foyth | Villarreal | Market value: € 10m

Facundo Medina | RC Lens | Market value: € 10m

Marcos Senesi | Feyenoord | Market value: € 20m

Lisandro Martínez | Ajax Amsterdam | Market value: € 22m

Cristian Romero | Atalanta | Market value: € 25m

Both Lisandro Martínez and Marcos Senesi have a contract in force until 2023, but they are liked by the Dutch coach of Barça, Ronald Koeman, who is very attentive to the Eredivisie players in his country, where they are the two most valuable center-backs in the championship. Only the first of them has made his debut with the Argentine senior team.

Aïssa Mandi and Alessio Romagnoli

Another name cited by the Catalan media is Aïssa Mandi, whose relationship with Real Betis ends in June and would be the cheapest option to reinforce the squad. The 29-year-old Algerian international has been in LaLiga since 2016 and can play in all positions of the defense, even as a winger on both sides.

The Italian Alessio Romagnoli has also been appearing on the list of candidates since the end of March. The 26-year-old left-hander is the captain of AC Milan where he has a contract until 2022 and has not yet renewed. Mundo Deportivo believes that the fact that he has been linked to Barça seems more like a strategy of his agent Mino Raiola to raise the cache of Romagnoli.

Most valuable players in the Eredivisie: three Argentines in the top 10

16 Calvin Stengs (22) | AZ Alkmaar | Market value: € 15 million

15 Owen Wijndal (21) | AZ Alkmaar | Market value: € 15 million

14 Mohammed Kudus (20) | Ajax | Market value: € 15 million

13 Noussair Mazraoui (23) | Ajax | Market value: € 17 million

12 Teun Koopmeiners (23) | AZ Alkmaar | Market value: € 17.5 M

11 Denzel Dumfries (24) | PSV | Market value: € 18 million

10 Dusan Tadic (32) | Ajax | Market value: € 20 million

9 Marcos Senesi (23) | Feyenoord | Market value: € 20 million

8 Lisandro Martínez (23) | Ajax | Market value: € 22 million

7 Nicolás Tagliafico (28) | Ajax | Market value: € 25 million

6 Antony (20) | Ajax | Market value: € 25 million

5 Ryan Gravenberch (18) | Ajax | Market value: € 28 M

4 Sébastien Haller (26) | Ajax | Market value: € 30 million

3 André Onana (25) | Ajax | Market value: € 30 million

2 David Neres (24) | Ajax | Market value: € 30 million

1 Donyell Malen (22) | PSV | Market value: € 30 million

