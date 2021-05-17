Argentine bonds rise after support for quick agreement with IMF

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s dollar bonds rose after President Alberto Fernández said Sunday that he will seek to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund as soon as possible.

Argentine bonds due 2035 rose 0.8 cents to 32.6 cents on the dollar, their highest level since February 22. Since their restructuring last year, Argentine bonds have traded in distressed territory, as investors criticize the lack of decisive measures to control inflation and revive the economy.

The change in sentiment would be a sign that Argentina is taking steps to secure a deal with the international lender after the midterm elections in October. But the president’s comments also suggest that internal divisions in his left-wing Peronist coalition could deepen before the vote, according to Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.

“I still don’t expect an agreement before the midterm elections, but I think the negotiations for it to be signed will get under way fairly quickly after that,” Gutiérrez said. “Even Cristina Fernández would like an agreement with the IMF. It’s just not going to say anything remotely favorable about those previous elections. “

In March, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner called the IMF negotiating terms “unacceptable” and said the country would not be able to pay the US $ 45 billion it owes to the international lender.

Earlier this month, Fernández and Economy Minister Martín Guzmán met with European leaders with the intention of gaining support to delay a payment of $ 2.4 billion to the Paris Club, a group of wealthy creditor countries. It was said that the Paris Club would be willing to delay that payment if Argentina meets certain conditions.

“Fernandez is giving the Paris Club the peace of mind they need to allow the loan to be deferred,” said Siobhan Morden, director of fixed income for Latin America at Amherst Pierpont Securities in New York. “But there is no context for the IMF deal before the elections, and negotiations after that will remain difficult.”

In addition to the Paris Club payment, Argentina faces US $ 4.8 billion in principal and interest payments to the IMF this year.

Original Note: Argentina Bonds Climb as President Backs Swift Deal With IMF

