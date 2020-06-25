BUENOS AIRES, Jun 25 (.) – Argentina’s sovereign bonds operated balanced as the South American country sought alternatives to reach an agreement with creditors to restructure sovereign debt for nearly $ 65 billion.

Argentina continues to negotiate, although there is still a « distance to cover » in economic and legal terms, said Economy Minister Martín Guzmán.

The country, which fell in the ninth default in its history in May and twice proposed improvements to its offer, extended the deadline to reach an agreement until July 24.

« The tensions are especially transferred now in the request for the clauses included in the 2005 exchange bonds, given that they are more protective, although it should be noted that they are no longer common, » said Gustavo Ber, economist at Estudio Ber.

* Argentina’s sovereign bonds in the local over-the-counter market fell a slight 0.1% on average on a selective business seat, after losing an average of 1.2% in the previous session.

* Argentina’s country risk, measured by JP.Morgan bank, rose 5 units to 2,518 basis points at 12.20 local time (1520 GMT).

* The leading S&P Merval stock index gained 2.61%, to 41,492.68 units, due to opportunity purchases after falling 0.9% in the previous session.

* In the exchange market, the interbank peso depreciated 0.09% to a renewed historical minimum value of 70.15 / 70.16 units per dollar in a place regulated since the opening by the central bank. On the eve the monetary authority would have bought about 10 million dollars from the market, traders said.

* For its part, the domestic currency in the marginal market was balanced around 128 pesos per unit, while the so-called ‘cash settlement’ averaged 107 pesos per dollar.

(Report by Walter Bianchi, Edited by Jorge Otaola)