Argentine banks will report to the monetary authority who bought bitcoin

The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) asked the financial entities of that nation to send it information about clients that carry out operations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The decision was known through social networks on April 2 and was later confirmed by Infobae through sources from the monetary authority. They indicated that the measure corresponds to an evaluation carried out by the BCRA to determine if it is necessary to make greater regulations to the cryptocurrency market.

To this initiative the Banking Association of Argentina Through a message leaked by a member of the local community which reads the following:

This request for information by the BCRA is based on the fact that it has “monitoring functions of payment systems” and that is why it requests such data “within the framework of the study” on the specific regulations on the matter.

What’s more, the bank must provide the BCRA with confidential customer data, such as the Unique Tax Identification Code (CUIT), the address, the number and type of account, as well as the names authorized to use it. This request includes the accounts destined to receive or send money transfers for operations with cryptocurrencies.

Sources linked to the Central Bank of Argentina indicated that financial entities consulted him about the regulations to operate with cryptocurrencies. It is for this reason that the areas that deal with financial regulation at the BCRA “are studying whether any regulation is necessary.”

The Central Bank informants added that, “as part of the process, the banks were consulted to find out the volume and depth of the use or purchase of cryptocurrencies. It is common practice to ask banks for information on various topics of interest before moving forward with regulations.

Regulations on cryptocurrencies were already present in the BCRA

Digital wallets and apps have been appearing in the Argentine financial market to buy, make payments and transfer all kinds of cryptocurrencies. According to current regulations in force, this situation must be reported by banks to the BCRA through “decentralized” assets, which means that they are not issued by a government authority as is the case with fiat money.

Nevertheless, alerts are on for alleged over-regulation. In this sense, the opinion of Ignacio Carballo, director of the Fintech Ecosystem of the Argentine Catholic University, was consulted, who expressed the following:

The global phenomenon of cryptocurrencies, along with its potential benefits and risks for economic systems, is something that is currently being debated in all global bodies and forums. Since the genesis of any financial regulator must be evidence-based decision making, the study and correct monitoring of the crypto world becomes fundamental, just as the BCRA would be doing. Ignacio Carballo, director of the Fintech Ecosystem of the Argentine Catholic University

Cryptocurrencies show steady growth in their prices, such as bitcoin, which closed in 2020 with a price close to USD 27,000 and is currently trading at USD 59,781.35. It is also considered as an alternative for savings and the major players worldwide in the means of payment, including Visa, Paypal and MasterCard, are including them in their products, thereby promoting their use.

Reactions on social media about the decision to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies

The reactions of this initiative of the BCRA in social networks did not wait. Franco Amati, renowned evangelizer of Bitcoin, wrote on his Twitter account, this April 2, the following message: «The Central Bank of Argentina (the one that has an annual inflation of 50%) asks the banks to complete a sheet to identify customers who are known to have, trade or make payments with crypto assets.

Amatí opened a thread to continue questioning this decision: «The message says that it is within its surveillance functions (BRCA) and within the framework of the study of the rules on the matter, so it could be anything, from minor statistics to possible blockades (the previous administration has already blocked the use of local credit and debit card crypto assets) ».

Amati added: «Most likely they are looking for local exchange bank accounts, which is only a small part of what is happening as P2P using bank accounts is getting bigger in Argentina (Binance is beating LocalBitcoins , Paxful and others in this market) ».

Companies must sell their cryptocurrencies before requesting currency; says the BCRA

The Central Bank of Argentina has been monitoring the sale of cryptocurrencies in the country. It is so much so that, in the middle of last year, it issued a resolution through which all companies established in the country that have assets acquired abroad, must have them to pay their international obligations before going to the institution to ask for foreign exchange.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, on May 29, 2020, among the assets considered by the bank are cryptocurrencies, regardless of whether they are stored abroad or in the country. That is, if an Argentine company has to pay a debt to an international supplier, you must have your own currencies and crypto assets to honor that commitment.