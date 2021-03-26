Argentine banks ask for help after worst year since 2007

(Bloomberg) – After registering the worst results in 13 years, banks in Argentina attribute part of their losses to the government’s measures due to the pandemic, and are asking the central bank to make some modifications.

Representatives of the four main associations of the Argentine banking sector, which include foreign and national institutions, held in recent weeks several meetings, telephone calls and exchanges of messages with the president of the central bank, Miguel Pesce, and the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, to request the elimination or modification of some of the regulations, according to people with direct knowledge of the subject.

Banks complain about measures taken in 2020 to support the economy amid the pandemic, such as requiring financial institutions to make loans at rates lower than inflation, eliminating fees for some services, and postponing installment payments. of the credits. The government is reluctant to remove these measures as it seeks to reactivate economic activity before legislative elections, the people said.

A central bank spokesman did not confirm the meetings, but said that while banks have to be profitable, they will not be allowed to have exorbitant interest rates. Industry associations ABA, ABE, ADEBA and ABAPPRA declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Productive Development Ministry said that the talks are ongoing.

The Argentine banking sector closed 2020 with the lowest return on equity since 2007, according to central bank data. Together, the banks lost more than 50,000 million pesos (US $ 546 million).

Bank requests

In meetings with regulators, the country’s main banks demanded that Pesce eliminate or reduce the minimum rate for time deposits.

In addition, they want the authorities to recalibrate the “Now 12” program that forces financial institutions to allow consumers to pay in three, six, 12 or 18 monthly installments at rates lower than expected inflation. 12- and 18-installment purchases have a three-month grace period. According to data from the payment processing firm Prisma Medios de Pago, last year, six out of 10 credit card purchases were made with the “Now” plans.

Read more

The banks also requested to restrict a program that requires granting loans to small and medium-sized companies with rates between 30% and 35% per year; end the postponement of loan installment payments; and re-charging fees to ATM withdrawals, which were frozen at the start of the pandemic.

Several key lawsuits remain unsolved, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. For example, the program that allows a minimum rate for loans was extended until June 30.

Still, Pesce relented on the issue of ATM withdrawal fees, and this month announced that some charges will be allowed again. A spokesman for the Productive Development Ministry said the government is in talks with banks to include some adjustments that could offer relief to entities, such as eliminating the grace period for the installment purchase program.

To be sure, regardless of the rule change, the country’s economic situation adds to the difficult operating environment. Persistent inflation is expected to exacerbate problems for an economy that has been devastated by a recession that lasts for a third year, increasing bad loans and decreasing demand for new loans.

Banks defend themselves

Still, bank executives attributed their lackluster fourth-quarter results to government programs and warned they will continue to wreak havoc. Grupo Financiero Galicia estimated that the return on equity could fall to 10% in 2021, even below 16% in 2020.

Meanwhile, Grupo Supervielle executives warned that non-performing loans could increase in the second and third quarters once the central bank’s grace period for loans ends. BBVA Argentina also pointed to official regulations to explain why its net interest income fell 18% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Original Note: Argentine Banks Ask for Some Relief After Worst Year Since 2007

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP