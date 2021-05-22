Argentine ban on meat exports will raise steak prices

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s unorthodox ban on beef exports is the latest disruption to supply chains that is forcing consumers to pay higher prices for beef.

The South American nation suspended beef shipments for 30 days amid rising inflation, which is approaching 50% annually. However, Argentina supplies nearly a quarter of China’s beef imports and the ban is estimated to affect world meat markets, specifically prompting customers in China to buy more from Brazil and the United States.

Meat prices have remained high since the Covid-19 outbreak made many meat-processing plant workers fall ill, halting production just as consumers were preparing more meals at home. Beef prices may now remain high to account for increased exports and more restaurants reopening and increased US consumption of burgers and grilled steaks during the summer barbecue season.

Growing anger among U.S. livestock consumers and producers over rising retail beef prices is generating political momentum in Washington for increased scrutiny of the four companies that dominate the product processing industry. meat.

“The shutdown of China’s second largest supplier for a month will cause a global rise in prices,” said Brett Stuart, co-founder of consulting firm Global AgriTrends.

China has been increasing imports of both meat and feed to make up for the decline in the country’s swine population due to African swine fever.

The potential diversion of Argentine supplies could begin to be evident in the export data that the US Department of Agriculture will release next week. Even before Argentina announced the ban, importers in China bought about 9,200 metric tons of US beef in the week ending May 13, the most on record.

Read more

Meanwhile, Brazil – the world’s leading beef exporter and China’s largest supplier – should see an increase in its shipments during May and the first half of June, said Felipe Fabbri, an analyst at São Paulo-based Scot Consultoria.

In the US, wholesale beef prices have risen for nine consecutive days, with premium beef priced at $ 323.52 per 100 pounds, the highest level since last year at the start of the season. pandemic, according to USDA data.

Original Note: Argentina’s Beef-Export Ban to Stoke Steak Prices: Supply Lines

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP