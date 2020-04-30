Four Argentine astronomers, three from Córdoba and one from La Plata, found seven white dwarf stars which add to only 30 that are known of this type among the more than 250 million stars that make up the Milky Way, the galaxy where the solar system is located.

According to the information published today by the University Agency for Communication of Science, Art and Technology (Unciencia) of the National University of Córdoba (UNC), They are very difficult to detect stars and to achieve it takes two years.

In addition, Unicent noted that the results do not exactly correspond to the predictions of the stellar evolution models. Marcelo Miller Bertolami (Institute of Astrophysics of the National University of La Plata) participated in the astronomical research; Walter Weideman, Javier Ahumada, and Leila Saker (University Astronomical Observatory (OAC-UNC).

Weideman told Télam that the analysis of these stellar objects will allow “studying and classifying new white dwarf stars, particularly the older ones, which are the least known “and announced that they plan to discover ten other similar objects.

Likewise, he specified that the temperature and surface gravity of the stars found could be determined and that four of them “are rich in hydrogen”.

Weideman considered that the models must be “reviewed” to determine the temperatures or the models that adjust the stellar evolution “, maintaining that “those objects cannot reach more than 20,000 years and we are taking ages of 30,000 yearstherefore something is not working. “

What is a dwarf star

On the Unciencia website, the astronomer added that “There are models today that explain what life is like for a star, but they keep numerous questions open. To answer them we must make more observations, fundamentally using spectroscopy. “

Referring to the characteristics of white dwarf stars, he said that “They are very weak and small objects. Layers of gases that come off the sun”, in a process that takes hundreds of years until it transforms into a “very hot white dwarf star wrapped in an expanding nebula”.

Then “It will be visible about 20 thousand years, which in terms of the life of a star is an insignificant time span”, he explained and added that very powerful telescopes are needed to observe them, something that few instruments in Argentina have these characteristics.

In that sense, he explained that the country integrates an international consortium that has two twin telescopes, eight meters in diameter, called Gemini, one located in Chile and the other in Hawaii, United States, and which Argentina can use them 80 hours a year.

.