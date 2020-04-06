BUENOS AIRES, Apr 6 (.) – Argentina’s stocks and sovereign bonds ended with improvements on Monday, in line with the trend of external positions and after the South American country postponed until the end of the year the payment of some 10 billion of dollars of debt issued under local law.

External markets improved, encouraged by a decrease in cases of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which returned to the markets the appetite for riskier assets.

“The postponement of payments under local law could be interpreted as a signal to external creditors to achieve flexibility in their positions, although the margins for reaching an agreement are increasingly narrow,” said consulting firm Quantum.

The government decree does not affect the almost 70 billion dollars in foreign currency debt issued under international law that Argentina is currently in restructuring talks with creditors.

“If the process (of debt restructuring) was sown with uncertainty, what happened in the last few hours deepens it to the extreme. There are no definitions for now about whether the same will happen with the payments of the foreign law debt, but logically in that in any case, the scenario would be radically more complex, “said the brokerage Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

“We point out for the moment, that what has been done responds to a strategy of ‘gaining time’ rather untidy perhaps – a feature like perhaps, should not be surprising, within the analysis of the last few weeks and the reports about the negotiations,” he added. .

* Sovereign bonds on the local over-the-counter market rose 1.3% on average in a square driven by the improvement noted in longer-term dollarized bonds.

* “Local assets had a mixed behavior, with local law bonds heavily penalized after deferred payments and New York law bonds more relieved,” said Gustavo Ber, economist at Estudio Ber.

For his part, Mariano Sardáns, CEO of the FDI Asset Manager, said that “it would be interesting not to stop looking at the incredible amount that Argentina stops paying in interest as a result of the reprofiling.”

* The province of Buenos Aires announced that it will seek to reduce the capital and long-term coupons of its debt to be restructured, which totals $ 7,148 million.

* Argentina’s country risk, measured by the JP.Morgan bank, fell 65 units to 3,618 basis points at 5:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), compared to a level of 4,519 points recorded last month.

* The S&P Merval stock index improved 1.57% to a provisional close of 26,922.59 units, in an unstable position and after registering a rise of more than 3.5% after the first deals.

* The peso in the wholesale segment depreciated 0.12%, to 64.9875 / 64.99 units per dollar, in a place controlled by the central bank since the first deals.

* “The official activity in the futures markets once again stimulated the appearance of private offer in the cash segment, relieving the central bank of making sales to supply the authorized demand,” said Gustavo Quintana operator of PR Corredores de Cambio.

* The domestic currency in the marginal plaza continued without referential businesses due to the lack of operators in the market given the quarantine ordered by the Government until next Monday. Operators said sporadic values ​​of 86 pesos per dollar were heard for sale.

* “Beyond the accelerated monetary issue, the gaps remain relatively calm, since the quarantine is generating a greater need for pesos in the economic agents,” said Ber.

(Report by Walter Bianchi and Hernán Nessi; Edited by Maximilian Heath)