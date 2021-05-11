Argentine assets fail to reverse investor moodiness, country risk exceeds 1,600 bp due to economic doubts

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s stocks and bonds traded with losses on Tuesday, and country risk once again exceeded psychological levels of 1,600 basis points, amid persistent investor mistrust about the country’s economic and health future. amid a strong second wave of COVID-19.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Economy Minister Martín Guzmán are in Europe to try to accumulate support in the country’s debt negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club.

In a joint statement with Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, Fernández once again stated that he hopes “that the IMF will eliminate the surcharges” on the loans granted, a day after it also received support from Portugal.

“All the meetings have to do with seeking support in the negotiation with the IMF and beginning to enter into talks for the negotiation of debt with the Paris Club,” said Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

“For now there have been no public statements on concrete progress and the market’s expectation remains on any news that may come in this regard,” he added.

The Argentine delegation, which will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, wishes to meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Rome, although it has not been confirmed.

* The country risk of bank JP.Morgan rose 16 units, to 1,607 basis points towards the close of the local market (2000 GMT), its highest level in almost a month.

* On the other hand, bonds in the over-the-counter segment fell 0.7%, on average, 0.4%, in a general offering context, although with reduced large-scale deals, traders said.

“The ‘risk-off’ (risk) has its correlate in the weakness of domestic assets, even though the local political, health and economic ‘combo’ also influences negatively, while the signals about the Paris Club and the IMF of the European tour, “said Gustavo Ber, an economist at Estudio Ber.

* The S&P Merval stock index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange lost 1.27%, to a provisional close of 51,093.99 points due to profit taking, after rising 6.36% in the previous four business sessions.

* In the exchange market, the interbank peso depreciated a very slight 0.03%, to 93.95 / 92.96 per dollar under the control of the central bank (BCRA), its smallest daily fall since last October.

* “Private sources in the market estimated that official purchases today totaled approximately 130 million dollars, approximately,” said Gustavo Quintana, operator of PR Corredores de Cambio. Operators estimate that so far in May the entity accumulates purchases for about 880 million dollars.

* In the alternative circuits, the peso was traded at 158.1 units on the ‘CCL’ stock market, at 152.5 on the so-called ‘MEP dollar’ and at 151 units on the marginal exchange market.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Additional reporting by Hernán Nessi; Edited by Jorge Otaola)