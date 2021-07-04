Argentine artist sells NFT works for charity

The painter Lukas Nicolino ventures into the world of crypto art for the first time with the aim that the income obtained from its sale is donated to different NGOs.

Lukas Nicolino is a short-lived artist who began his career as soon as the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic began. After an accident several years ago that immobilized his right arm, he began to paint with his left and now he has decided to take advantage of NFT technology to create unique pieces in order to help people in need.

Graduated in Public Relations with a postgraduate degree in Capital Markets, he began to investigate NFTs as a means of making his art reach others, in addition to being able to help others through the sale of thousands of copies of an NFT at very small prices .

His first NFT contains the video entitled “Reborn” that summarizes the life of the artist and the proceeds obtained from its sale will go entirely to a foundation that helps children in poverty.

NFT: supporting the work of artists

But beyond his charitable work, Nikolino is convinced that crypto art will be one of the main vehicles for artists to make a living from what they do. In an interview for the newspaper Crónica de Argentina, he pointed out that “the advantages offered by decentralized technologies allow a worthy alternative for the artist where he can make a living from his art without depending on a gallery or intermediaries.”

In this sense, he highlighted the direct relationship between the artist and the collector, where the NFT allows establishing a transparent, unalterable and public record of who the author of the work is and who its owners are or have been.

His next work NFT will also have charitable purposes and will be performed in conjunction with the singer L-Gante and will be aimed at helping a child with chronic health problems.

