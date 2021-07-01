Argentine artist José Delbo sells NFT works with “La Muerte” as the protagonist

The Argentine illustrator, José Delbo, put on sale his NFT collection “A Touch of Death”, inspired by the exploration of death. To achieve this, the artist teamed up with Virtual Reality designer Anna Zhilyaeva.

The collection “A Touch of Death” by José Delbo auctioned at MakersPlace consists of several works. The first, “Night Riding” It consists of the recreation of an old cemetery in Saint Petersburg, with crypts from the 18th century surrounded by trees and in the background a dark horseman in the light of the Moon. The work was sold for 2.4 ETH ($ 5,230.13).

In the next work “Our Lady of the Holy Death ”(Our Lady of Santa Muerte, in Spanish), the artist describes the character’s benefits, the cult of his believers, who ask him for favors and protection of different kinds. The work was sold for 1 ETH ($ 2,179.22).

“Silent Night” (Silent Night, in Spanish) tries to portray the journey of the human: from birth to death without knowing what happens after that, light, shadow and contrasts of humans.

Similarly, the collection of the Argentine artist also has two portraits inspired by the Wild West called “Death In The Wild West” (Death in the wild west, in Spanish) Y “The holy dead”, both in black and white, portrayed in crime novel format. Until now, the bid for the above works ranges from $ 3.33 to $ 5,230.

Who is José Delbo?

José Delbo’s career is extensive, from Disney movies to the NFL, until last year decided to venture into digital art in non-expendable tokens and publish a 43-page digital comic called Death, which continued to develop until creating the current collection.

In this way, the artist defines himself:

“I am an artist of Argentine origin who published my first work when I was 16 years old. I was inspired by cowboy westerns, moved to America and worked on classics like Billy the Kid, Judge Colt, and the Lone Ranger. Then in the ’70s, I brought a lot of TV shows into comic book form with titles like The Twilight Zone, The Brady Bunch, Hogan’s Heroes, Buck Rogers, The Monkees, and Mod Squad. “

The artist points out that His inspiration to portray death comes from his youth in the United States, where he consumed western culture, comics, television shows, which he captured in his early work in the 80s in DC and Marvel when drawing the characters Superman, Aquaman, Green Arrow, The Transformers and The Thundercats.

