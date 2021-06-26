Argentine actors are miraculously saved after building collapse in Miami Beach

Actors Nicolas Vazquez Y Gimena Accardi they are miraculously alive. The couple was a resident of the building that partially collapsed in the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside, Miami . Accardi shared through her social networks that both she and her partner were safe, which reassured friends and family. “We are fine, thanks for worrying,” wrote the actress. According to the Teleshow program, the couple was arriving at their apartment after an improvised dinner, when they began to hear strange noises in the building and instinctively, they ran towards the exit and that was how they managed to save their lives.

So far, local authorities have reported the death of four people, 150 missing and 120 people who have already been located.

© @ gimeaccardi Gimena and Nicolás were saved because, at the last minute, they changed their plans and went out to dinner

In Instagram stories, Gimena thanked all those who reached out to them during the hours after the collapse of the building where they had been living for just a few weeks. “Thanks to all the people who come to lend a hand, thank you from the heart, we really have the phones collapsed and without battery. We walk with what we are wearing thanking the universe for this miracle. We pray for the victims and their families and we publicly thank Argentine Consul Leandro Fernández Suárez (and his team) for being so human and for giving us the first hug ”.

© @ gimeaccardi These were the messages that Gimena shared on her networks to warn that she and Nicolás were safe

According to the testimonies collected, every night the actors dined in their apartment, located on the third floor of the collapsed building. But on Wednesday night, they changed their plans and went to dinner with two acquaintances, Martín Bossi and Alina Moine, with whom they had spent the afternoon on the beach.

After a pleasant dinner, the couples said goodbye and left for their homes as early as Thursday morning. When they got to Champlain Towers and parked their car in the underground parking lot, they noticed something strange. “Something creaked,” they told Vanesa Bafaro, head of press and communication, who later told the story to Teleshow.

© GettyImagesThis is how Nicolás and Gimena lived in Champlain Towers

At that moment, they played down that strange noise, however, when they went to the elevator, they realized that something was happening and they heard a creak again, but louder. Suddenly they saw smoke and many people screaming and running towards the exit. Although they had no idea what was happening, Gimena and Nicolás followed their neighbors and went straight to the exit.