BRASILIA – The withdrawal of Argentina from new Mercosur negotiations it can accelerate the end of the bloc’s customs union. According to the Estadão / Broadcast found, sources linked to the international area believe that the discussion of making the group just a free trade area should gain momentum after the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

As members of a customs union, the countries of the Mercosur they cannot negotiate trade agreements with other nations independently.

If Mercosur remains only a free trade area, it will mean that products sold from one country to another, within the bloc, will not pay fees. But each nation will be able to close bilateral agreements without depending on the approval of the other members of the bloc.

Last Friday, the 24th, Argentina announced that it would withdraw from all the bloc’s negotiating agreements, with the exception of those already closed with the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA, in the acronym in English).

With the liberal agenda of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and his promise to open the Brazilian economy, since the beginning of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, the idea of ​​reformulating Mercosur and making the customs union more flexible had been discussed.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, however, in the short term, the tendency is for the Mercosur technical staff to create a rule to make it clear that Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay may continue to negotiate agreements with blocs and countries without the Argentine endorsement.

The rule should provide that Argentina may adhere to new agreements – a loophole that Mercosur members want to leave, in the expectation that a more “pro-market” government can assume the Pink House in the future.

For the director of Industrial Development National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Carlos Abijaodi, Mercosur is in a moment of restructuring and will be forced to discuss the customs issue after the Argentine announcement. “To a lesser extent, this is what happened to the European Union with the departure of the United Kingdom. Mercosur members will have to sit down and discuss,” he adds.

Coronavirus

Even before Argentina’s withdrawal, negotiation of trade agreements has been on hold since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, that hindered meetings and conversations.

For Abijaodi, the time is not to accelerate trade agreements. The CNI asked the Brazilian government to suspend trade agreement negotiations between Mercosur and South Korea. The entity fears that the terms currently on the table harm Brazilian producers and increase the trade deficit with the Asian country by US $ 7 billion.

“We are going to get out of the pandemic with weakened companies and an extremely competitive foreign market. There is no way to close deals now,” he added.

