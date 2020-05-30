The tennis player Argentine Juan Martín del Potro, champion of the US Open in 2009, has decided to dispense with the services of Sebastián Prieto As a coach in the middle of his recovery and he has appreciated the work during the three years that he has been at his side as a coach.

“I wanted to tell you that We agreed with Sebastián Prieto to end the link so that he can carry out his work with Juan Londero, while I continue my rehabilitation. I am very grateful to Piper for these years together, great coach and great person. The best in this new stage! “Del Potro said on his official Twitter account.

The 31-year-old Argentine, who has not played an official match since June 2019, announced his return for 2020, but his recovery is not yet over.

Del Potro suffers from a knee problem that has caused him to fall –from a year earlier due to inactivity – from third place in the ATP ranking to 128, which it currently occupies.

