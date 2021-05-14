Argentina’s CPI increases more than expected in April

(Bloomberg) – Argentine inflation accelerated more than economists expected in April, adding headwinds to efforts to revive an economy that suffered a record contraction last year.

Consumer prices rose 4.1% in April from March, according to government data released Thursday, faster than the median estimate of 4% from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. From the same month of the previous year, prices rose 46.3%. Economists surveyed by the central bank predict that year-end inflation will be 47.3%.

The latest inflation figures support the prediction that Economy Minister Martín Guzmán made last month that inflation would slow down in April after peaking for the year in March.

The rise in consumer prices was led by clothing prices, which increased 6% from March, and transportation costs, which rose 5.7%.

Original Note: Argentina Consumer Prices Rose Faster Than Expected in April

