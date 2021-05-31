Argentina’s Copa América is suspended

05/31/2021 at 8:18 AM CEST

CONMEBOL made the decision to suspend the holding of the Copa América in Argentina due to the health crisis that the country suffers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization reported that proposals from other countries will be analyzed to carry out continental competition, with Chile, the United States and other countries as an option.

¨ CONMEBOL informs that In view of the present circumstances, it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina.. CONMEBOL analyzes offers from other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament ¨, he reported through his social networks.

Ten days ago, the highest body of South American football had announced that the Copa América would not take place in Colombia due to the social conflict that the country was going through. And the Argentine government had expressed its decision to organize it exclusively as the sole venue. However, tonight it was confirmed that it will not be held in the country either and the tournament that should begin on June 13 has no defined venue.