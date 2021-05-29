Argentina’s central bank measure raises inflation fears

(Bloomberg) – A measure that allows Argentina’s commercial banks to shift part of their reserve requirements from central bank securities to Treasury bonds is raising concerns about inflation and the health of the financial system.

The central bank said late Thursday that the move is aimed at increasing liquidity in the local Treasury debt market. The option is voluntary: banks are not required to buy Treasury securities, which are considered riskier longer-term assets compared to very short-term central bank debt.

An official of the monetary authority said that the change will not put banks at risk because liquidity requirements remain in force and not all seven-day central bank bills can be converted into Treasury bonds, only part of it.

However, analysts warn that the measure runs the risk of fueling inflation by financing more public spending and exposing commercial banks to a government known to be a serial defaulter. Consumer prices rose 46% compared to the previous year and Argentine inflation expectations are at record levels.

“This is a measure that will eventually be reflected in higher inflation, because it is monetarily expansive,” said Marcos Buscaglia, founder of the Alberdi Partners consultancy in Buenos Aires.

Previous monetary policy makers evoked memories of Argentina’s 2001 banking crisis, when a government default triggered a domino effect in the financial sector because its institutions had an excessive number of Treasury notes.

“The central bank announced a measure that endangers one of the few important consensuses that had been reached in terms of economic policy: the prudential regulation of the banking system,” Guido Sandleris, former president of the central bank, said Thursday on Twitter. late 2019 during the previous government. Breaking with that consensus to “reduce the cost of financing the Government in the margin is a bad sign.

Treasury bills today offer a premium between 200 and 300 basis points higher than central bank bonds. For banks, the cost is to take more risk and invest the money in periods of 180 days or more, while the central bank offers 7-day bills.

The decision comes as Argentine authorities need to finance higher social spending for covid-19 that was not planned, as a record wave of cases has led to another strict lockdown. Analysts have also warned in recent weeks about declining refinancing rates from Treasury debt auctions.

The central bank official said that banks could use up to 800,000 million pesos (US $ 8,500 million), equivalent to 32% of the monetary base, of the reserve requirements that today they have invested in Leliq, central bank bills, to buy securities of the Treasure. Leliq’s holdings amount to 2 trillion pesos and have almost doubled since the beginning of 2020.

Analysts warn that if commercial banks transfer their reserve requirements from the central bank to Treasury bonds, it may not count towards the legal limit of exposure they may have towards public debt.

“Banks are much more exposed to the public sector,” said Fausto Spotorno, director of economic research at the consulting firm Orlando J. Ferreres y Asociados. “There is a certain risk that, in the event of a run on deposits in pesos, you have a debt problem or, conversely, in the event of a default in pesos, you have a deposit problem.”

